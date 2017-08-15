The video will start in 8 Cancel

Paddock Youth Centre is set to close.

The centre, in Beech Street, is suffering from a lack of funding and volunteers.

Volunteer Richard Shaw has now appealed for help to keep the service going.

He said: “I’m fundraising to keep the project running, provide them with a new volunteering opportunity and hopefully set up a new youth club for all of the children and young people in Paddock.

“Without volunteers I will need to pay staff, as well as covering venue hire, insurance, equipment and materials.

“Without safe places to go, children and young people will be put at risk and their life chances could be reduced due to a number of issues like alcohol and drug abuse, child sexual exploitation, crime and gang culture, radicalisation, teen pregnancies and mental health issues.”

Richard has been volunteering at various youth clubs for six years - but the clubs he runs keep closing.

He ran an animation project with a group of young people at the Jubilee Centre in Paddock, which included scripting and recording.

But the centre closed, meaning he had to move to Paddock Youth Centre.

He said: “It was all going quite well and we spent eight hours every Saturday on it.

“Then that got shut down and we had to move to Paddock Youth Centre, where we spent three hours every Saturday on the project.

“Now, it’s closing down and the project may now come to an end.

“I’ve been a committed volunteer for six years but I will soon be prevented from volunteering for the fourth time in as many years, because the youth clubs I help at keep closing.

“A group of young people volunteered alongside me for three years but they will soon see their third youth club close.

“The project I began, to reward them for continuing to volunteer at the junior youth club, even when their own club closed, may now come to an end.

“They’re no longer able to volunteer and soon they could be left with nothing.”

Richard’s online fundraiser has brought in £1,311 so far.

Donators have left messages of support for the project.

Linda Watson gave £10 and added: “Local people making it happen! Well done.”

Kate Stanley said: “Hope you reach your target soon xx.”

Karen Polley donated £5 and said: “Thank you to all who volunteer to help our children and teens. I am not able to volunteer but take my hat off to you who do time after time.”

Donations can be made via: www.youcaring.com/PaddockYoungPeople .