Panto star Billy Pearce was left fuming after a Huddersfield venue told customers he had pulled the plug on a gig.

The comedian had been booked for months to perform at The Keys restaurant in Huddersfield town centre on Saturday night.

Sam Wood, 21, of Golcar, bought tickets for brother Luke as a birthday present last March.

But less than three hours before the sell-out gig Sam received a phone call from the restaurant saying the £34.95 a head event, which included a three-course meal, had been cancelled.

Sam said: “I took the call at 4.40pm from the venue manager saying he was sorry but that Billy had been taken ill and only let them know at 12 o’clock and he had spent all afternoon ringing people to cancel.

“He said they were not setting another date for the show but they would give us a refund.”

Sam and Luke, 20, were disappointed but Sam was shocked later that night when she went out in Huddersfield and bumped into friends – who told her how much they’d enjoyed Billy Pearce!

Later, she checked social media and tweeted the comedian to ask what had happened.

She tweeted: “Hi, was the show at Huddersfield Keys cancelled tonight? The venue rang to say it was due to illness but I’ve heard otherwise?”

Hours later Billy, appearing in Cinderella at the Alhambra in Bradford this Christmas, replied: “I‘m so sorry, Sam, but it appears the venue has lied to you? I turned up and did my job, I’m not very happy about this.”

Another customer who was left “gutted” at the cancellation was KristeneK on Twitter who paid £279.60 in March to book for eight people.

She also tweeted the star who replied: “I’m disgusted to hear about this, I can’t believe they’ve lied to you. I’m so sorry and embarrassed.”

In a statement to the Examiner, restaurant owner Paul Wood said: “Yesterday (Saturday) we realised that we had miscalculated our seating numbers.

“Right at the last minute we realised that we needed to reduce numbers very quickly to avoid people coming unnecessarily.

“In the heat of the moment I panicked and dealt with the matter in an inappropriate manner and am deeply sorry for misleading any customers, or Billy.

“Any customers who did not attend will obviously receive a full refund of their ticket. I can only apologise for my stupidity.”

The Keys, based in the crypt below Huddersfield Parish Church, also staged a similar sell-out gig with pop star Toyah Willcox last month.

In 2015 Mr Wood was angry himself when Black Lace singer Dene Michael cancelled a gig at the venue – and was spotted on Twitter at a London event instead.