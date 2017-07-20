Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The jury in the trial of two men accused of murdering a Honley man have heard how emergency crews tried to revive the stabbing victim for 20 minutes before he was declared dead at the scene.

Paramedic Jason Ryan said after they had been directed inside the property at Athol Close, Ovenden, Halifax, he saw some small spots of blood, mostly near the bottom of the stairs, and a broken telescope on the floor.

He told Bradford Crown Court this morning (Thurs) that he could see a man with gingerish hair standing over a man who was on the floor of the landing.

Mr Ryan said the standing man appeared anxious and distressed and was talking to someone who was out of view at that stage.

When he asked what had happened the ginger-haired man said there had been a fight and he had stabbed the man on the floor.

Mr Ryan alleged that the second man, who was wearing a black tracksuit, interrupted and said aggressively something like:”He’s been stabbed. He’s dead. ******* get on with what you’ve got to do.”

Although Mr Ryan said he was then concentrating on helping Darren Moorhouse he alleged that the two men were speaking to each other in “hushed tones”.

Dale Dwyer, 26, of Alma Street, Buxton, and his friend Christopher Churchill, 34, of Athol Close, have both denied murdering Mr Moorhouse who died from a single wound through the heart in January.

Dwyer has accepted that he inflicted the stab wound during a disturbance at the property, but both men have claimed they were acting in self defence.

Dwyer’s barrister Andrew Jefferies QC pressed Mr Ryan about the fact that in his statement he had described his client as being “very distressed”.

“He was sobbing wasn’t he when he was telling you what was going on?” suggested Mr Jefferies.

“I don’t remember him sobbing,” replied Mr Ryan.

Churchill’s barrister Abdul Iqbal QC noted that Mr Ryan had not referred in his statement to the two men whispering or talking in “hushed tones”.

The trial continues.