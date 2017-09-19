Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly half of children whose parents applied for a place at Kirklees' most popular school were rejected.

Just 54% of those who put Batley Parish JIN School as their first choice secured a place for this September.

The school had 54 first preference applications in total for each of its 30 places.

In total there were 3.4 preferences for each place, but just one person who put the school as a second and no one who put it as a third preference got a place.

At The Mirfield Free Grammar School there were a total of four preferences for each place, and 1.7 first preferences

per place, with just 59% of those who put it as a first choice offered a place.

In Calderdale, the hardest school to get into was Warley Town School, Halifax, with 1.5 first preferences for every place offered. Just 69% of those who put the school as their first choice were offered a place.

The Crossley Heath School, in Halifax was the hardest secondary to get into, with just 56% of those who put it as a first preference

getting a place. There were 311, for each of its 178 places offered.

Overall there were 3.3 preferences for each place for children starting this September.

Oakgrove School in Milton Keynes is the toughest primary school in the country to get a place at. Just 24% of those who put it as a first

preference secured a place in 2017. It had 100 for each of the 24 places offered, and 11.2 preferences per places in total.

The data from the Department for Education is based on figures from National Offers Day, so data held directly by individual schools may differ, for example, because late applications were included.

The application deadline for applying for a Reception place is January 15, 2018, while it is October 31, for secondary applications.