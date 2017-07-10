Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents in Kirklees are paying less for childcare than mums and dads in many other parts of the UK, a survey has revealed.

An online poll by childcare.co.uk showed that Kirklees is less expensive than the national average across all types of childcare, including childminding, babysitting, nannying and day nurseries.

Parents in Kirklees pay £6.28 an hour on average across the four childcare services – more than 14% lower than the national average hourly rate of £7.16 – according to the poll conducted among parents, childcare providers, tutors and schools.

The data found that for every pound parents in the UK spend on childcare, parents in Kirklees spend just 86p.

The most expensive type of childcare in Kirklees is nannying, which costs on average £8.69 per hour, followed by babysitting at £6.97, childminding at £5.42 and day nurseries at £4.04.

The London hourly average for childcare sits nearly 35% higher than Kirklees at £8.45, meaning Kirklees parents pay on average £2.17 an hour less than parents in the capital.

Parents in Kirklees can find out childcare costs in their locality by putting their postcode into childcare.co.uk’s online calculator.

Nannying in Kirklees is £1.12 cheaper per hour than the national average of £9.81 and babysitting is £1.35 cheaper than the national average of £8.32.

While childminding in Kirklees is actually 53p more expensive than the national average of £4.89, Kirklees day nurseries are more than £1.50 cheaper than the rest of the country with the national average sitting at £5.60.

The survey also found that more than 1,300 people are actively looking for childcare in Kirklees with more than 442 service providers searching for work – meaning demand is outstripping supply significantly.

Richard Conway, chief executive and founder of childcare.co.uk, said: “Prices for all types of commodities and services change based on location, and it’s no different for childcare. London is known to be more expensive than the rest of the country for most goods, but it’s interesting to see that places such as Kirklees are so much cheaper.”

He added: “We know that childcare is a worry for parents across the UK and it’s interesting to see such a big deficit between the number of childcare providers in the area and the number of parents in need of childcare.”

Childcare.co.uk is billed as the UK’s largest online community of parents, childcare providers, schools and private tutors. More than 1.5m have used the service since it launched in 2009 to access information guides and, training courses, network, join forums and support groups and pay childcare fees online.