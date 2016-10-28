Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was the project Jo Cox did not live to see completed.

But yesterday the proud parents and sister of the late Batley & Spen MP officially opened the £1.38 million Bronte Birth Centre at Dewsbury and District Hospital.

Mrs Cox was on site last December when construction work began on the new midwife-led unit, part of a shake-up of services at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust that saw Dewsbury lose its consultant-led maternity facility. The change was backed by health secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Women with complex births requiring a consultant presence now go to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield. The Bronte Birth Centre, with its six en-suite birthing rooms, handles “low risk” births.

Since the Bronte Birth Centre was opened 20 babies have been delivered there.

Mrs Cox’s father, Gordon Leadbeater, along with wife Jean and Jo’s sister Kim, unveiled a plaque in her honour. And Mr Leadbeater brought with him the tiny plastic wristband Jo was given when she was born at the-then Staincliffe Hospital in 1974. It read “No. 6517 F (female) Leadbeater”.

Mrs Leadbeater said: “Jo was an MP, a humanitarian, a wife, a sister, a daughter, but most of all she was a mum, and she would have just been amazed at the birth unit. She would have been very proud to have been here.”

As a supporter of midwife-led units Mrs Cox had said she was concerned that women in labour and premature babies would have to be transferred to Pinderfields by ambulance. She said the change had “wider implications for the future of our hospital” and that local people had expressed concern because of the time, distance and complication in getting an obstetric consultant to Pinderfields.

However she praised the trust’s investment in Dewsbury and District Hospital and hoped it guaranteed a maternity unit for the long term.

Labour MP Mrs Cox died in June after she was attacked outside a library in Birstall. Former TV actress Tracy Brabin won a by-election for Labour last week with 85 per cent of the vote.