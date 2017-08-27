Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s success in finally joining football’s elite in the Premier League has left residents fuming over some Town fans’ inconsiderate parking.

Nicola Hanson, who has lived on Bradley Mills Road, Rawthorpe , for 23 years, says the problems have got worse since Town’s promotion with the John Smith’s Stadium attracting near sell-out 20,000-plus crowds every match day.

She said: “It’s not just Bradley Mills Road but Holays, St James Way, Heys View, Rawthorpe Lane, Brownroyd Avenue and some of the Lakes area at the top of Dalton .

“It really does need something sorting out. It just feels like we are constantly banging our head against a brick wall and that they don’t care."

Nicola added: “The stadium needs to address this issue as they need to provide affordable and accessible parking. The issues will only increase if the HD One scheme goes ahead.

“The area cannot cope with the extra traffic. When fans are leaving the traffic either comes to a standstill or goes at crawling speed. I just hope Kirklees Council do take action."

In the spring Nicola went door-to-door collecting signatures for a permit parking scheme which she would like to see introduced in common with nearby streets.

David Lloyd, who has lived on Bradley Mills Road for 10 years, said on Saturday when Town played Southampton he put both his bins out to try to prevent cars from parking outside his house “but a motorist simply pushed them together and parked his car anyway!” He added: “I think there should be permit parking.”

And Jennifter Tinham, who lives on the same street, said: “We just have to work round the football. You can’t park near your own house. I would like to see permit parking introduced.”

However, Karen North, senior traffic investigation officer at Kirklees Council did not hold out much hope.

She emailed Nicola earlier this year saying: “Unfortunately, as I explained the permit parking application states that we only consider the introduction of permit parking when residents have difficulty parking near their home for the majority of the day."

The email continued: “As the problems reported occur when Huddersfield Town matches take place or when there are rugby matches, this site will not qualify for the extension of permit parking in this area.

“I am aware that drivers do double park here but a colleague has driven through the area at the time a football match was taking place and confirmed that traffic was flowing and with sensible driving, a bus would have got through.

“Although I understand that on occasions drivers do not always behave sensibly but for the short time this occurs, it is not feasible to introduce waiting restrictions to deal with this type of behaviour. So, I am sorry but there is no further action I can take to help.”