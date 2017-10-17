Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Revised plans to shake up local parliamentary constituencies have been unveiled - and it includes big changes locally with one constituency being axed.

Boundary Commission for England (BCFE) plans to move Lindley into the Huddersfield constituency are being carried forward.

They ruled out splitting Lindley to retain some of it in the Colne Valley, and felt as Lindley is the home to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Huddersfield New College, the Huddersfield constituency is a suitable for the area.

Penistone West will join the Colne Valley, even though there was a great deal of opposition to it from people in Barnsley, including the council there.

The current Batley and Spen constituency will be no more, with Batley merged with Morley and Spen merged with Bradford.

The BCFE is consulting on plans that will see the number of MPs in the House of Commons reduce from 650 to 600, but it means re-drawing the constituency lines.

It also aims to make all constituencies equal - for example the Colne Valley currently has around 17,000 constituents more than the Huddersfield constituency.

The aim is for an electorate that is no smaller than 71,031 and no larger than 78,507.

The BCFE say the latest proposals will be consulted on over the next eight weeks before the final plans will be put before the government.

Here’s what is proposed in wards affecting Kirklees and Calderdale areas:

Batley and Morley: total electorate 74,680

Batley East 12,092

Batley West 12,663

Ardsley and Robin Hood, Leeds 16,851

Morley North Leeds 17,137

Morley South Leeds 15,937

Bradford South East and Spen: total electorate 71,297

Tong, Bradford 10,217

Wyke, Bradford 9,874

Birstall and Birkenshaw Kirklees 12,155

Cleckheaton 12,719

Heckmondwike 12,803

Liversedge and Gomersal 13,529

Colne Valley: total electorate 74,899

Penistone West, Barnsley 9,162

Colne Valley 13,093

Crosland Moor and Netherton 12,481

Golcar 13,141

Holme Valley North 12,677

Holme Valley South 14,345

Dewsbury: total electorate 77,167

Denby Dale 12,647

Dewsbury East 12,811

Dewsbury South 12,662

Dewsbury West 12,347

Kirkburton 11,716

Mirfield 14,984

Huddersfield: total electorate 76,540

Almondbury 13,363

Ashbrow 12,980

Dalton 12,034

Greenhead 12,595

Lindley 14,175

Newsome 11,393

Lower Calder: total electorate 78,422

Queensbury, Bradford 11,681

Brighouse 8,115

Elland 8,094

Greetland and Stainland 8,249

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe 8,670

Northowram and Shelf 8,800

Rastrick 8,048

Ryburn 8,567

Sowerby Bridge 8,198

Upper Calder: total electorate 76,123

Calder 8,906

Illingworth and Mixenden 8,779

Luddendenfoot 7,828

Ovenden 7,855

Park 8,439

Skircoat 9,125

Todmorden 8,582

Town 8,242

Warley 8,367