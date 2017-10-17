Revised plans to shake up local parliamentary constituencies have been unveiled - and it includes big changes locally with one constituency being axed.
Boundary Commission for England (BCFE) plans to move Lindley into the Huddersfield constituency are being carried forward.
They ruled out splitting Lindley to retain some of it in the Colne Valley, and felt as Lindley is the home to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Huddersfield New College, the Huddersfield constituency is a suitable for the area.
Penistone West will join the Colne Valley, even though there was a great deal of opposition to it from people in Barnsley, including the council there.
The current Batley and Spen constituency will be no more, with Batley merged with Morley and Spen merged with Bradford.
The BCFE is consulting on plans that will see the number of MPs in the House of Commons reduce from 650 to 600, but it means re-drawing the constituency lines.
It also aims to make all constituencies equal - for example the Colne Valley currently has around 17,000 constituents more than the Huddersfield constituency.
The aim is for an electorate that is no smaller than 71,031 and no larger than 78,507.
The BCFE say the latest proposals will be consulted on over the next eight weeks before the final plans will be put before the government.
Here’s what is proposed in wards affecting Kirklees and Calderdale areas:
Batley and Morley: total electorate 74,680
Batley East 12,092
Batley West 12,663
Ardsley and Robin Hood, Leeds 16,851
Morley North Leeds 17,137
Morley South Leeds 15,937
Bradford South East and Spen: total electorate 71,297
Tong, Bradford 10,217
Wyke, Bradford 9,874
Birstall and Birkenshaw Kirklees 12,155
Cleckheaton 12,719
Heckmondwike 12,803
Liversedge and Gomersal 13,529
Colne Valley: total electorate 74,899
Penistone West, Barnsley 9,162
Colne Valley 13,093
Crosland Moor and Netherton 12,481
Golcar 13,141
Holme Valley North 12,677
Holme Valley South 14,345
Dewsbury: total electorate 77,167
Denby Dale 12,647
Dewsbury East 12,811
Dewsbury South 12,662
Dewsbury West 12,347
Kirkburton 11,716
Mirfield 14,984
Huddersfield: total electorate 76,540
Almondbury 13,363
Ashbrow 12,980
Dalton 12,034
Greenhead 12,595
Lindley 14,175
Newsome 11,393
Lower Calder: total electorate 78,422
Queensbury, Bradford 11,681
Brighouse 8,115
Elland 8,094
Greetland and Stainland 8,249
Hipperholme and Lightcliffe 8,670
Northowram and Shelf 8,800
Rastrick 8,048
Ryburn 8,567
Sowerby Bridge 8,198
Upper Calder: total electorate 76,123
Calder 8,906
Illingworth and Mixenden 8,779
Luddendenfoot 7,828
Ovenden 7,855
Park 8,439
Skircoat 9,125
Todmorden 8,582
Town 8,242
Warley 8,367