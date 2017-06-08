Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five parrots died from the effects of smoke after a tumble dryer set ablaze at a house in Greetland.

The fire destroyed the kitchen and caused serious smoke damage to the semi-detached home on Daleside. The dryer was left running while the house was empty.

The alarm was raised by a neighbour who heard the smoke detector and saw black smoke billowing from the house.

Crews from Huddersfield and Illingworth fire stations were called to the scene at 9.30pm on Wednesday. They used breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

The kitchen was “destroyed” by the fire, while serious smoke damage was caused to the rest of the house after the doors were left open.

The pet parrots, who were free flying in the living room, perished in the smoke.

Watch Commander Andy Wooller, from Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “I can’t stress enough how important it is to regularly clean the filters on tumble dryers. We’re seeing a lot of cases where they overheat and cause fire. It’s also important never to leave your home with the tumble dryer on.

“This also just shows the importance of regularly testing your smoke alarms. The neighbour managed to raise the alarm after hearing it go off.

“The occupant was obviously very upset.”