The splash pool has been shut at Huddersfield Leisure Centre after a serious incident.

Reports suggest a three-year-old girl has been pulled from the water and given CPR treatment at the poolside.

Police confirmed they were called to the centre at 12.10pm today and a police spokesman said that a child had suffered “a medical episode” but it is “not life-threatening.”

A spokeswoman for Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) said: “We can confirm an incident has taken place at Huddersfield Leisure Centre.

“Emergency services have been in attendance. Unfortunately, KAL do not have any further details available at this time. Further information will be released in due course.

“The splash park at Huddersfield Leisure Centre is likely to remain closed until further notice.”

The leisure centre along with the competition and training pool are remaining open as usual.

We will provide further follow-ups as soon as we get them.