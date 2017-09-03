Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parts of the M62 are to be closed this week due to roadworks.

Drivers heading towards Manchester should expect disruption on the link road from the M606 to the M62 at J26 (Chain Bar) every day from 9pm to 6am until September 11.

Lanes 1, 2 and 3 between J27 (Birstall) and J26 (Chain Bar) will be closed every day from 9pm to 6am until September 11.

Lanes 1, 2 and 3 between J22 (Saddleworth) and J21 will be closed from 9pm to 5am starting September 6 and finishing September 10.

Roadworks will take place on the entry slip road at J22 (Saddleworth) from 9pm to 5am on Friday September 8, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

There will be disruption at J29 before the M1 link between 8.30am and 5pm on Thursday September 7 and Friday.

Meanwhile, drivers travelling eastbound towards Hull can expect lanes 1, 2 and 3 between J27 (Brighouse) and J26 (Chain Bar) to be closed from 9pm on September 5 to 6am on September 6.

Lanes 1, 2 and 3 at J22 (Saddleworth) will be closed from 9pm on September 8 to 5am on September 9.

Lanes 1 and 2 at J22 (Saddleworth) will see disruption every day between 8pm and 6am from September 4 until September 9.

There will be disruption at J29 (for the M1) after the M1 exit from 6am to 5pm on September 5.

There will be disruption on the eastbound exit sliproad at J27 (Saddleworth) from 9pm on September 8 to 5am on September 9.