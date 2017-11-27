Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 was closed twice on Monday following two separate crashes.

Shortly after 7am a lorry and two cars were involved in an accident which caused huge delays during morning rush hour.

Then just before lunchtime a van and a car were involved in a crash near Brighouse.

Both incidents caused massive tailbacks and delays of over and hour and a half for motorists.

No-one was seriously injured in either incident.

The first crash happened before 7am on the westbound section of the motorway between junction 23 at Huddersfield and junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.

Highways England and emergency services closed two out of three lanes near to Stott Hall Farm while they attended to the drivers.

The lanes remained closed off so vehicles could be moved and debris cleared.

It caused tailbacks back to junction 25 at Brighouse at the height of the rush hour and also congestion around Ainley Top.

Drivers avoiding the motorway also caused congestion on local roads, with delays on New Hey Road at Outlane and at Denshaw too.

The two lanes were re-opened at around 8am and the motorway was running as normal by 9am.

Then at 11.40am two more lanes were closed near to Junction 25 Brighouse when a van and a car collided.

The recovery work meant the lanes were closed around lunchtime and drivers described “stop start” traffic. It re-opened within 30 minutes but the congestion meant travel remained slow for over an hour.