Northumberland Street has been closed today after a bus smashed into railings.

The incident happened at about noon today and left 11 passengers stuck on the bus, Arriva's 220 Cleckheaton to Huddersfield service.

One passenger, a 67 year old woman, was showered with glass and bits of railings and has been taken to hospital.

Firefighters at the scene have had to cut the doors off the bus.

West Yorkshire Fire Cmdr Robin Ferguson said: "We had to chop the doors off as they were inoperable.

"Nobody else needed medical attention but some people may be suffering from whiplash.

"Police are investigating and are looking at video from the bus security cameras and local cctv."

We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for a comment.