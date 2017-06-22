The video will start in 8 Cancel

This is the moment a woman was escorted off a plane after her shouting and swearing led to an emergency landing.

Passengers filmed police coming onto the plane and taking the woman off after it landed at London Stanstead.

The flight was on its way from Manchester to Antalya, Turkey, when the woman was said to have become disruptive.

Flight crew old the captain who, fearing for the safety of passengers, decided to make an emergency landing in Stansted.

Sam Tinsley, 22, who recorded the video footage, told the Liverpool Echo : "We got into the air and she started shouting and swearing and being abusive towards passengers and staff.

“One member of staff alerted the captain and they decided to land the plane for the safety of passengers."

The footage shows a woman being escorted off the plane by two security officiale while fellow passengers clap and cheer.

(Photo: UGC)

One shouts: "Enjoy your holiday in Stanstead!"

At one point the passenger appears to be holding her hands in the air and joining in the cheers as she is led off the plane.

A spokeswoman from easyJet said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY1821 from Manchester to Antalya diverted to London Stansted and was met by police due to a passenger on board behaving in a disruptive manner. The passenger was off loaded and the flight has now continued to Antalya.