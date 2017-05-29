Celebrity Town fan and Star Trek star, Sir Patrick Stewart, has said he would love to be directed by David Wagner.
The Mirfield born actor is at today’s play-off final, worth a stunning £200m to the winning club.
Sir Patrick, who first watched Town as a boy at the old Leeds Road ground, said he had never known a season like this one.
And he said he put it all down to the German coach’s methods.
“David Wagner is the kind of man I would like to be directed by,” he said.
“He’s done his preparation, he’s done his direction, he knows what he wants to achieve.
“He directs his players like a good director knows his actors.
“When the moment comes he liberates his players and that’s what good directors do.”