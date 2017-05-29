Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrity Town fan and Star Trek star, Sir Patrick Stewart, has said he would love to be directed by David Wagner.

The Mirfield born actor is at today’s play-off final, worth a stunning £200m to the winning club.

Sir Patrick, who first watched Town as a boy at the old Leeds Road ground, said he had never known a season like this one.

And he said he put it all down to the German coach’s methods.

“David Wagner is the kind of man I would like to be directed by,” he said.

“He’s done his preparation, he’s done his direction, he knows what he wants to achieve.

“He directs his players like a good director knows his actors.

“When the moment comes he liberates his players and that’s what good directors do.”