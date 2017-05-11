Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Any pact to keep the Conservatives out of power in Kirklees has been ruled out.

The Green Party said they would talk to Labour about a progressive alliance and make a pact on policies not to stand so Labour would face less opposition.

But the Greens have confirmed candidates for all four Kirklees constituencies.

They are Sonia King (Colne Valley), Andrew Cooper (Huddersfield), Simon Cope (Dewsbury) and Alan Freeman (Batley and Spen).

Mr Cope said: “The voting system we have is clearly undemocratic. It gives absolute power to Government’s supported by a minority of voters in nearly every case for the last century.

“Dewsbury itself is an example of that – only once in the last 50 years has our local MP enjoyed the support of over half the voters.

“So we challenged our Labour MP Paula Sherriff, who was elected with just 41% of the local vote, to back voting reform so that every elector’s vote counted equally.

“If she did this, we said we were willing to stand down and encourage Green supporters to vote Labour this one time. But Paula was unwilling to do this, preferring instead to support the continuation of the current system, presumably because it at least used to be a sort of “my-turn-now” arrangement of Labour swapping round with (the) Tories.”