Two pensioners were hurt when they were hit by a car as they crossed the road.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the serious accident in Heckmondwike on Thursday which saw a 66-year-old man and 67-year-old woman in a collision with a BMW.

Both were taken to Pinderfields Hospital at Wakefield.

The extent of their injuries has not been revealed by the police but they have described the accident as “serious”.

A spokesperson said the incident happened at about 7.30pm on St James Street, adding: “A red BMW 316 was travelling along the A638 High Street in Heckmondwike in the direction of Dewsbury .

“It made a right turn onto St James Street, near to the Travellers Pub and a collision occurred between the car and two pedestrians.

“The driver of the BMW stopped at the scene.”

Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 1683 of December 14.