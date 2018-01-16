Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A total of FIVE buses have been attacked by yobs thought to be armed with some kind of pellet gun, it has been revealed.

Bus company First has confirmed that four of its buses were attacked in Salendine Nook this month, the most recent incident taking place near Huddersfield New College on Monday evening.

The bus company is reviewing CCTV footage and working with police to identify the culprits.

There was also an attack on a First bus in December near the former Spotted Cow pub, also on New Hey Road. A pellet came within inches of hitting a student in the head.

A spokesman for First Huddersfield said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an act of vandalism last night (15th January) and we made the decision to remove all services from the area, to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.

“Thankfully we have had no reports of injuries, but we are now working with the police to review the on board CCTV footage to help identify the individuals involved, as these acts could have led to a serious incident.

“We also had three other vehicles vandalised in the same area last week and so we’d urge any person with information to contact the police immediately.”

The three other incidents, which all happened on New Hey Road, are thought to have involved a projectile/pellet striking and smashing windows.

On Thursday January 11, bus service 370 was attacked at 5pm. Just half an hour later a 371 bus was attacked, also on New Hey Road.

And on Thursday January 4, a 370 bus was attacked at 5.45pm.

Student Thomas Willshaw, 16, had a narrow escape when a pellet came within inches of his head on a 371 bus on New Hey Road on Thursday, December 21.

Passengers who were aboard the buses have been left shocked.

The sister of one passenger, who did not wish to the named, told the Examiner: “An incident occurred near the BP petrol station on Thursday January 11 close to 5pm on the 370 bus.

“There were quite a few students sitting upstairs including my sister when a loud bang was heard and these students had seen that the bus window had shattered but not completely broken, similar to the previous incident that happened in December, but instead there was a pellet stuck in the far side of the window.

“This was reported to the police by the bus driver and also by my dad.”

She added: “I believe this is an important issue to be concerned about, especially for the safety of students and bus users.”

The First spokesman confirmed that each incident involved small holes being caused to windows.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating.