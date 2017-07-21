The video will start in 8 Cancel

A pensioner has been arrested by police investigating alleged attacks on floral tributes to M62 shooting victim Yassar Yaqub.

Officers are quizzing a 66-year-old man after tributes were reported damaged on the motorway slip-road near Ainley Top roundabout.

Police shot Crosland Moor father-of-two Yassar through the windscreen of a white Audi in January. Police had stopped the car in a pre-planned operation following a tip-off to police that he was in possession of an illegal firearm.

An inquest later heard that a gun had been found in the footwell of the passenger seat where Yassar was sitting when he was shot three times in the chest.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said the tributes had been damaged on Friday morning and added: “A man, from Huddersfield, was caught by police with a knife and was causing damage to floral tributes at the roadside.

“He was arrested for possession of a bladed article in a public place and criminal damage.

He remains in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.”

Yassar’s father, Mohammed Yaqub, and his wife Sofia, have been devastated by their only son’s death.

Mr Yaqub said: “Anyone with a heart would not do that. I feel very sad that someone should do such a thing.”

He said the tributes had become a target for vandals in recent weeks and this was not the first occasion they had been damaged.