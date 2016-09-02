Pensioner Bruce Lee gets court to chop his huge speeding fine down to size

A pensioner spoke of his relief after overturning a speeding fine... for £800.

Bruce Lee, 73, of Upper Bank End Road, Holmfirth, had been hit with a big fine in a prosecution he was unaware of.

The first he knew of the speeding fine was when a notice dropped through his letterbox, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lee had been convicted in his absence of driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A616 Woodhead Road near Holmfirth on April 10 this year.

The case was dealt with at Bradford Magistrates’ Court but Lee signed a statutory declaration to say he knew nothing of the hearing until a fine notice arrived on August 24.

Magistrates at Huddersfield this morning cancelled the original conviction but Lee admitted speeding and was sentenced again.

He was fined £40 with a £30 surcharge, a total of £70, and had three penalty points imposed on his licence.

Lee told the court he had been driving for 55 years and had never had points before.

“These things happen,” he said. “But I was not aware of the initial fine. It’s a big relief. Imagine getting a fine for more than £800.”