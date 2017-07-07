Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner has accused council officials of ‘stealing’ his car.

Ray Suttle, 66, of Deighton, went to collect his Citroen C8 car from his son’s house at Rastrick only to find it had disappeared.

Fearing it had been stolen he reported it to the police.

But after some inquiries he discovered it had been seized and towed to Calderdale Council’s depot.

Mr Suttle was forced to pay £180 to recover it.

He says he should be re-imbursed the fee as his car was taxed and insured and therefore could be legally parked on the road.

Calderdale Council’s director of economy and environment, Mark Thompson, said: “Following a complaint regarding an abandoned vehicle we investigated and found the car in a condition that suggested it had been there for some time, supporting the complainant’s observation.

“After making enquiries we found no evidence of a registered keeper and so it was classed as an abandoned vehicle and removed from the highway into safe storage.”

Mr Suttle says he is the registered keeper but is still awaiting the full V5C logbook from the DVLA after purchasing the car a few months ago.

“They had no right to take it,” he said.

“I bought that car as an eight seater to help me drive my family and grandkids about.

“I was told if I hadn’t have paid the recovery fee it would have been scrapped.

“I’ve been asking the council for my money back.

“I want them to reimburse me what it’s cost me to get around without the car.

“I’ve had to use taxis so it’s about £290 in total but I just keep getting fobbed off.

“It makes you wonder how many others have lost cars like this – it’s just not on.”

It’s not the first time Mr Suttle has had a mysterious car related issue with the authorities.

In December 2015 he told the Examiner he had been fined £115 by the DVLA for unpaid vehicle tax, despite having set up monthly payments online.

The fine was later rescinded but Mr Suttle had another grievance with the DVLA after it allegedly failed to send the V5C logbook for his MG car.