A pensioner found with explosives claims that he was trying to make fireworks at home.

David Taylor, 70, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He faces a charge of making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose, namely hexamethylene triperoxide diamine (HMTD) and pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN).

The alleged offence occurred at his home in Sycamore Avenue, Golcar, on April 2.

The pensioner claims that was making fireworks rather than explosives.

The items have since been destroyed in a controlled explosion, the Huddersfield court heard.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Taylor that the case could only be dealt with by a Crown Court as it is so serious.

He will first appear at Leeds Crown Court on July 14 and was granted unconditional bail.