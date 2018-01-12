Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner has praised train staff who came to her aid when she had a nasty fall.

Audrey Heppleston, 81, who badly gashed her knees while boarding a Virgin train, is thankful that train company staff came to her rescue.

She and her neighbour, Brenda Robshaw, say the incident shows the importance of having safety-aware staff on board trains - including guards - which rail unions have been campaigning for.

Audrey was returning from visiting a relative in Scotland when she fell boarding a train at Aberdeen.

She said: “The staff were superb. Without them I would have had a real problem because I was bleeding quite heavily.”

Audrey said several Virgin members of staff assisted her including a male member of staff who had been checking tickets.

She was given first aid which involved placing bandages on her wounds.

“The staff kept checking up on me, they were very good. Without their assistance I would not have been able to stop the bleeding.”

Audrey, who lives in Shelley, said the incident showed the importance of having trained staff aboard trains.

“It’s so important not to get rid of any train staff,” she said.

“Trains are very busy and it’s impossible for them to be run safely without the staff.”

Neighbour Brenda Robshaw, 75, said: “We don’t want train companies to get rid of guards. They are trained to help if there are accidents. We want to get in touch with the trade union involved in the strike (over guards) so they know about this.”

A spokesman for the RMT union, which has a Keep the Guard on the Train campaign, said: “A guard is the second safety-critical member of staff on a train. This lady is right and what happened to her happens hundreds of times.”

The spokesman said attempts were being made to remove guards from five rail franchises, although Virgin East Coast was not among them.

A spokesman for Virgin East Coast said: “We’re really sorry to hear about Ms Heppleston’s accident and wish her a swift recovery.

“We were pleased to be able to help in this instance and would encourage any customers who might require assistance to get in touch with us before they travel so we can make sure we’re able to give them the support they need.”