Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was rescued from her bath by firefighters – six hours after she got in.

Neighbours of the woman raised the alarm after hearing cries for help coming from the bathroom on Meltham Road, Lockwood, on Friday afternoon.

The woman, who was in her 70s, became stuck after hurting herself when she got in at around 7am.

She was eventually rescued from the chilly water by firefighters based at Huddersfield Fire Station around six hours later.

She was taken by ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary suffering from hypothermia.

Andy Wooler, Huddersfield watch commander, said the woman had been calling for help for around six hours until a neighbour heard her.

A fireman climbed in through the bathroom window, gave the woman reassurance and then lifted her from the bath. She was given first aid by paramedics.