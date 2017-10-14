Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anyone caught setting fireworks off at Castle Hill will be fined.

Kirklees Council has revealed that people are flouting the ban to light fireworks there.

A Kirklees spokeswoman said: “Setting off fireworks in public places is a criminal offence – enforcement officers regularly patrol Castle Hill and can issue on the spot fines if anyone is caught dropping their litter or letting their dog foul.”

Littering remains a problem at Castle Hill and volunteers are needed to help clean up Castle Hill before the onset of winter.

A litter pick will be held on Friday, October 27 from 10am to 12 noon and is open to all and gloves and litter pickers will be provided.

Castle Hill Ranger Julian Brown said “We welcome anyone who wishes to come along. Approximately 470 bags of litter have been collected since the beginning of the year thanks to volunteers and fellow members of staff.

“Over the year members from the Denby Dale Rotary Club and staff from Cummins Turbo Engineering and Morrisons supermarket have been helping where they can.”

Meanwhile, people have the chance to explore the history of Castle Hill.

Anyone interested in history or archaeology can join Huddersfield and District Archaeology Society and the Castle Hill Ranger on one of a number of free guided tours of Castle Hill exploring the earthworks and areas of previous archaeological excavations.

The free tours will be running on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 24 and 25 in the afternoon from 2pm to 4pm.

Participants will use maps to locate previous excavation areas and learn about the history of Castle Hill from the Mesolithic hunter/gatherer period through to the present day. They will learn how Castle Hill fits into the wider landscape and how it relates to other monuments in the north of England.

Victoria Tower will also be open every day for the half term holidays from October 21 to 29 from 12noon to 4.30pm. Admission prices will apply.

Places are limited so please contact Julian Brown to book a place on 07870 570914.

Anyone interested in taking part in the litter pick should also contact Julian.