Improving the town centre is a key factor for Kirklees residents.

The Examiner asked readers what should be a priority for Kirklees Council and the most common suggestion was: “improve town centre and rejuvenate it so there aren’t as many empty shops ”.

Others urged Kirklees to “keep parks open and streets cleaned.”

Calls to improve Huddersfield town centre were the most common suggestion in our anonymous survey of life in Huddersfield.

In one question we asked readers to tell us what their priority should be for Kirklees Council.

Readers also wanted the council to keep HRI A&E open - something out of the council’s hands. However the Kirklees and Calderdale Joint Scrutiny Panel can refer it for higher review.

Here’s some of the key points you told us:

- Improve the town and encourage visitors and encourage tourism.

- Lower business rates now. Not over the next five years when it will be too late for many local businesses .

- Stop spending precious money on vanity projects. It just validates more reasons for a government to impose more cuts. Spend on essential services, but I would also like to see some sort of plan to improve the town centre’s urban blight and to attract new enterprise.

Others called for a review of business rates, again that is largely set by the government.

Some asked for low shop rental to bring empty shops back into use, but Kirklees doesn’t own many of the empty units in the town centre.

A few readers wanted Kirklees to “reverse the restrictions put in place at waste disposal centres, as stricter rules only encourage fly tipping . Reintroduce the glass collection bins. Introduce more funding to the resurfacing of roads.”

Ideas given to boost the town include more gigs, an open air cinema, town centre bowling alley , luxury commuter flats and more living space in the town - the latter is something Kirklees has been working on.

Others called for more long-term planning, one wrote: “To make financial plans that are realistic in the current environment, and implement them in one go - e.g. not having to go back next year and review a service again as they are doing with libraries.”

One person had high hopes Kirklees could tackle something no government had been able to, calling on Kirklees to: “Lobby government for more funding. There is a magic money tree. It’s found in offshore tax havens.”

We also asked people to use three words to describe where they live - the most common words were positive - beautiful, friendly, nice, quiet and rural.

There were some negative words used - the most frequent were deprived, dump and neglected.