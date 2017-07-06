Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple who concocted a plan to murder a love rival, a woman who stabbed her partner in the heart in a 'flash of temper', and drug dealers who travelled from London to take advantage of 'Huddersfield's clubbing scene' were among those locked up in June.

More than fifteen people from Huddersfield and Kirklees were jailed during the month for some horrendous crimes.

Here is a breakdown of some of those who are now starting their spell behind bars:

A homeless man hurled abuse at magistrates after they jailed him for breaching his probation requirements.

Khalefa Mahdi yelled: “It’s all good sending me to prison but nobody wants to help me.

“Not one single person out of you motherf*****s has helped!”

Magistrates jailed him for 10 days after he admitted being in breach of the order, and he responded: “Why are you f*****g sending me to prison, you p*****!”

A man has been jailed after cannabis plants worth more than £16,000 were found at his flat in Sheepridge.

Leeds Crown Court heard that officers searched the Sheepridge Road address of Curtis Darren Nelson in October last year and found two bedrooms turned into a cannabis farm.

Mehran Nassiri prosecuting said 18 plants were found in the first room which were about six weeks from maturity.

Nelson, 23, recently of Marlington Drive, Sheepridge , admitted producing cannabis and was jailed for 19 months.

A woman has been jailed for life for the murder of her partner in Gomersal who she stabbed once in the heart in a “flash of temper”.

Michelle Spencer, who is a former Huddersfield Technical college student, had previously claimed the fatal injury to father of two David Butterfield was accidental but changed her plea to guilty at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Wed), accepting a momentary loss of temper when she was holding a kitchen knife.

Ordering Spencer to serve a minimum of 13 years in prison minus 142 days spent on remand before she can apply for parole, Mr Justice Soole said: “You have now finally accepted that you deliberately stabbed Mr Butterfield.

“Your basis of plea states that you cannot recall what passed between you and him before you did so, but that you were angry with him. You say that he was complaining about how his wages had not gone into his account.”

A shoplifter got his wish when he asked magistrates to send him to prison over his offending.

Jonathan Wadsworth stole to fund his class A drug addiction and said that a spell behind bars would help get him back on track to overcoming his habit.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the 34-year-old was twice caught stealing from the Co-op in Manchester Road, Milnsbridge.

Magistrates jailed Wadsworth, of Holme Park Court in Berry Brow, nine weeks in custody.

They told him that this was due to his persistent shoplifting record and inability to comply with court orders.

He has to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.

A man who started two fires in his flat hoping to be rehoused has been jailed after a judge said he put others at risk.

Leeds Crown Court heard that £8,000 damage was caused after Liam James McGowan started one fire at the bottom of the stairs and a second in another room at his then home in Rifle Fields, Springwood, on June 13 last year.

McGowan, 32 of Buckden Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby, was found guilty by a jury of arson reckless whether life was endangered and admitted theft, having an offensive weapon and threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

Jailing him for a total of four and a half years, Judge Mustaq Khokhar said he accepted McGowan had mental health issues caused by his drug addiction and through paranoia believed people were after him at his flat.

A dopey thief was caught red-handed when he stole keys from a car - and then called the owner to claim his reward for returning them.

Foolish Luke Goler was caught out after arranging to meet up with his victim - and the victim’s stolen mobile phone started ringing from the 29-year-old’s pocket.

And Goler’s bid to claim the £25 finder’s fee spectacularly backfired when magistrates jailed him for 16 weeks over the thefts.

He had to be removed from the dock at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court after yelling abuse as they handed down his sentence.

A burglar has been jailed for four years after a “spree” of offending last November.

Leeds Crown Court heard in one case Peter John Settle was sent packing by a barking dog but in another he got away with valuable items from a bungalow driving off in a visitor’s car.

Settle, 30, of no fixed address, admitted two burglaries, attempted burglary, theft, taking a vehicle without consent, using the bank card and driving without insurance . Judge Robin Mairs described him as a “prolific offender” after hearing his record included burglary, robbery, theft, and vehicle crime.

Two men have been jailed after travelling from London to Huddersfield to supply drugs after hearing of the town’s “party” scene.

Leeds Crown Court heard police searched Nelson Luke and Nathaniel Alson Andall after spotting them in a VW Polo around 3am on June 23 parked outside a 24 hour shop in Bradford Road, Huddersfield.

Andall was found to have 11 wraps of heroin and eight of crack cocaine on him while Luke had 10 individual wraps of crack cocaine in his pocket, two further packages of crack cocaine and seven of heroin on him.

Luke, 25, of Bandstead Court, Hammersmith, was jailed for four years and Andall, 35, of Barclay Close, Fulham, for three years after admitting possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply after Judge Robin Mairs said they were serious offences.

A man who dragged his former girlfriend from her bed, tied her up and threatened to kill her has been jailed.

Gareth Fisher broke into the Shelley house and bound his ex by the legs with curtains before repeatedly kicking her all over her body as she lay helpless on the floor.

The attack happened after she decided to end their three-year relationship, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Fisher, of Fields Way in Kirkheaton, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at the Huddersfield court over a prison video link.

Magistrates sentenced Fisher to 18 weeks in custody and told him to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.

The ringleaders of a plot to murder a 34-year-old man in a brutal killing have been jailed for more than 40 years.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 42, and his partner Leonie Mason, 24, both of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, were found guilty of the murder of Craig Preston, also known as Craig Nelson, after a 12-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court that concluded last month.

(Image: South Yorkshire Police)

Three teenage boys were jailed for more than 51 years after being found guilty of killing Mr Preston in August last year.

Bashir was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 22 years in prison while his on/off lover Mason was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 19 years.

A drug addict mum-of-three who was branded a “predator” for targeting elderly victims has been jailed again just weeks after being let out of prison.

Jemma Dean, 30, was locked up last August for targeting vulnerable householders in Brighouse and Wyke with her sob stories in order to obtain money for drugs, but after being released on licence in April she conned two more elderly women into giving her cash.

Bradford Crown Court heard how Dean’s latest victims aged 73 and 86 both lived in Wyke and were targeted by her during a 10-day period last month. She has now been jailed for two years.

A Huddersfield heroin dealer has been jailed for almost four years after he was caught “cuckooing” at an addict’s home in Scarborough and dealing in tourist hotspots.

Teejay Campbell, 19, was slapped with a 45-month sentence after Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said the runaway trade in Class A drugs was tearing the community apart and putting a tremendous strain on the local police force.

York Crown Court heard that Campbell and others had travelled from Huddersfield to ply their trade on the east coast.

A stalker who “bombarded” a Heckmondwike shop worker with hundreds of unwanted Facebook messages has been jailed for two years.

A judge told Wesley Bolton, 40, that his offending had had a significant impact on his sandwich shop manager Kelly Brennan’s health and well-being and it had restricted her every day activities.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

“I am satisfied that you are a menace and have no thought for the concerns or feelings of those that you target,” Judge David Hatton QC told Bolton.

The judge said that over a period of weeks in late 2016 Bolton, of Wood Avenue, Heckmondwike, had bombarded 38-year-old Miss Brennan with hundreds of unwanted internet messages.

A Huddersfield man has been jailed for 12 years for a string of horrific child sex offences.

Police found a staggering quarter of a million messages of Nigel Delaney’s devices harassing teenage boys for images for his own sick gratification.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Delaney, 65, of New North Road, just outside the town centre, pleaded guilty to 27 counts of child sex offences, including breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, attempting to pay for the sexual services of a child and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

The offences date between November 2015 and April 2016.

A Brighouse woman who tried to smuggle heroin and crack cocaine into a West Yorkshire prison has been jailed for more than three years.

Prolific offender Natalie Woods, 44, was searched by officers at New Hall Prison near Wakefield when she turned up in March to visit her partner Nicola Cliberon.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Prosecutor Giles Grant told Bradford Crown Court that Woods managed to swallow three small parcels, but later admitted having other amounts of drugs hidden on her.

He said the "thumbnail" packages contained 219 milligrams of heroin and 112 milligrams of cocaine.

The judge jailed Woods for three years on the drugs offences with an additional four months for her role in one of the attempted thefts with Cliberon.

A woman has been jailed after she started a fire in the hallway of a flat then sent a text saying she had done it.

Tessa Steberis remained in the bedroom of the housing association accommodation above a chip shop in Lowood Lane, Batley and ended up being rescued by her brother-in-law.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Leeds Crown Court heard it was on the evening of December 7 last year that the blaze was started in some Christmas decorations in the hall, which was the only way in and out of the property.

Dave Mackay prosecuting said Steberis, who had been drinking, sent a text to the previous occupant saying “flat’s on fire ha, ha.”

Steberis, 26 of Arncliffe Road, Healey, Batley admitted arson being reckless whether life was endangered.

Jailing her for 28 months, Judge Robin Mairs said there had to be an immediate custodial sentence.

A fraudster has been jailed for two years after he posed as a window cleaner to try and get money out of vulnerable Huddersfield pensioners.

Leeds Crown Court heard on the evening of May 23, John Foggo went to the home of an elderly woman in Netherton and claimed to be collecting money for cleaning her windows.

He was arrested the next day and the court heard Foggo was sentenced in 2013 for fraud offences when he visited homes in Mirfield claiming to repair and service boilers.

Foggo, 36, of New North Road, Huddersfield admitted one charge of fraud and asked for two to be taken into consideration.

A businessman has been jailed for almost two years after he failed to pass on to the revenue deductions from staff wages or declare his own tax.

Leeds Crown Court heard Andrew Taylor’s offending was discovered after one employee of A T Fibreglass Production in Brighouse got a new job and contacted HMRC about documentation.

Laura Addy, prosecuting, said it then emerged that although Taylor had been making PAYE and national insurance deductions from his 10 employees, shown on their wage slips, he had not passed them on to the revenue.

A callous thief has been jailed after a court heard he took advantage of a vulnerable man with autism by stealing money from his bank account.

Iftikhar Ali first met his victim at Huddersfield bus station on January 5 this year.

Tim Capstick, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court the man in his 30s had support workers but was able to go into Huddersfield alone.

But after the theft he will now only go out accompanied by his carers.