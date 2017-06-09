Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's got to be one of the most memorable moments of the 2017 election - Theresa May admitting on the Tonight show the worst thing she ever did was running through fields of wheat as a child.

So perhaps in celebration of the astonishing election result, a group called What's On Norwich is inviting people to run through a field of wheat.

The organisers posted: "Feeling naughty? Been selling arms to Saudi Arabia? Privatised the NHS recently? Come join us for a cheeky frolick through fields of wheat, the farmers will love it xoxo."

The event is set to start at noon on June 23 and finish at 3pm the following day - but no further details are included, such as which field it might be, whether it's intended you run around for the full 28 hours or you can just drop in and run around for a bit, or whether you have to bring anything.

Some 7,600 people have already confirmed they'll be taking part with a further 20,000 interested.

But others have declined, saying it's 'just too naughty' - and one person says he'll only join in if "one has 'covfefe' to replenish his energy afterwards".

