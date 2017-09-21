Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sportsmen and women in Holmfirth are standing firm over plans to lock off a track that runs through their ground.

But they have assured other residents in the town that they will still have access – just not at night.

The row over the path, which runs from Bridge Lane to Sands Playing Fields, has gathered pace in recent weeks. A six-year campaign for it to be granted status as a bridleway, spearheaded by local man Nick Charlton, is set to culminate next month when it is considered by senior planners at Kirklees Council.

Calling on local people to add their voices, Mr Charlton, who lives on a neighbouring street close to the track, said the national planning inspectorate had put a deadline on the local authority to act on his application to have the bridleway added to the definitive map.

“We provided 90 pieces of evidence that show it has been in use for over 50 years. It has been a footpath since the 1870s, so it predates the cricket club.

“It’s not about access for cars. It’s about people being able to get down there on bicycles, horses, pushchairs, wheelchairs and on foot. There is no compromise to be had. I don’t think they can turn us down.”

Andy Dunlop, who is acting as right of way consultant for Holmfirth Cricket Club, said incidents of vandalism and the risk of encampment by travellers had prompted the move. He said walkers using it also passed close to a foundry, which potentially raised issues of health and safety.

He said locking a vehicle gate at night would still allow unrestricted pedestrian access. He described the row was “a storm in a teacup.”

“In 2008 the club put up a gate that was locked at night. There’s no intention to stop people walking through there. They can use it with permission but not at night. “The track has been used as a short cut for a number of years to get to the swimming pool. But it has also allowed vandals to access the site and to wreck the cricket pitch by driving a car across it.

“The foundry on Bridge Lane does not want a public right of way running through its factory but they have tolerated people going through because it’s a community asset. What they don’t want is a free-for-all. People are claiming it’s a bridleway but there has never been a horse through there except for a police horse.

“There’s nothing untoward going on. It’s just a group of local sports people protecting their asset. As for other rumours, there is no intention to build a supermarket there.”

Supporters of the bridleway application have until Friday, September 22 to act. Evidence forms to support the bridleway campaign are available from the Kirklees Bridleways Group’s website: http://kirkleesbridlewaysgroup.co.uk/evidence-forms/