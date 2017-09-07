Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People have spoken of their shock after a stabbing near Colne Valley High School.

A teenager was stabbed and another threatened with a knife in a series of horrific incidents in Linthwaite just after 3pm.

In the first incident a 16-year-old teenager was threatened with a knife outside the school on Gilroyd Lane and only 30 minutes later another teen was stabbed in nearby Hazel Grove when his attacker, who was in a school uniform, jumped from a car and knifed the victim who is recovering from his injuries in hospital.

He was said to have been stabbed three times and was seen holding his stomach.

Tommy Owen, an 86-year-old grandfather of Slant Gate, Linthwaite , who was walking nearby the school today (Thurs) said: “It’s terrible! It happened very close to where I live. When I went to school there was fighting but never any knives.”

Another middle-aged resident, who has lived just yards from the school for the past 15 years, said: “I was just shocked. It’s quite scary what’s happened. It happened while I was out for half-an-hour or so picking my grand kids up from school.

“I saw him lying in the road. At first I thought he had been knocked down by a car, that it was an accident. Everybody was there trying to help him. It came out of the blue and I was really shocked when I found out what had happened. It’s horrendous isn’t it?”

A middle-aged woman who works at the school, but who didn’t want to be named, added: “Both of my children came here years ago and it would have been unheard of for anything like this to have happened in those days. I was quite shocked when I heard what had happened.”

Another man who works nearby said: “There have always been fights outside the school. It’s been going downhill for a while but I was quite shocked to he honest.”