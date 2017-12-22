Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A perfume thief who stole fund her drug habit said she feared her addiction was going to kill her.

Kay Wharton said she needed help when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court from custody.

Her case was adjourned for possible drug treatment and she was banned from every Boots store in the country.

The 26-year-old was caught as she tried to steal £105 worth of perfume from Boots in King Street, Huddersfield town centre on November 18.

She was found guilty of shoplifting following a trial held in her absence at the court and magistrates then issued a warrant for her arrest.

Her solicitor Sonia Kidd said that the offence was committed to fund her Class A drug habit.

She explained: “It appears the case that her drug use is spiralling out of control and she fears that she’s going to kill herself .

“She’s asking for help which she has not had before.”

Magistrates adjourning sentencing to allow Wharton, of Brussells Court in Halifax, to be assessed for a drug rehabilitation requirement.

She was bailed with the condition that she does not enter any Boots store within England and Wales.