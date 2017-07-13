Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serial flytipper who was a nuisance to the community has finally been jailed after being pictured in the act.

Malcolm Alan Pinder was sentenced to three months in jail for dumping rubbish in Halifax.

A man of his description had been reported for flytipping on numerous occasions to Calderdale Council, but due to insufficient evidence they were unable to prosecute.

But Pinder was later caught on camera while flytipping on Angel Road, behind a retail park off Pellon Lane, and formally identified leading to his prosecution.

He admitted the offence before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on June 27 and was sentenced to three months’ custody and given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order preventing him from committing further similar offences.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development Clr Barry Collins said: “This case shows the level of punishment that fly-tippers run the risk of facing. It also shows the tenacity of council officers in making every effort to identify this repeat offender.

“I’d especially like to thank the member of the public who provided the evidence that led to this conviction and I urge people to come forward if they witness any fly-tipping. In all cases, having as much information as possible helps to bring about successful prosecutions.”