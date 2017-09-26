The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pervert who masturbated in his car while filming children has escaped being locked up.

Lee Simon Beal was caught by furious parents pleasuring himself while parked next to a children’s playground in Deighton.

The 40-year-old, who lives 200 metres away from the playground, was found to have 70 videos of children recorded on his mobile phone following his arrest.

District Judge Michael Fanning branded Beal “a worry” but did not jail him and instead made him subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The order includes a ban on photographing or filming children without permission and possessing a device capable of taking images or loitering where youngsters may be present.

(Image: UGCG HDE)

Beal, of Lilac Court in Deighton , was found guilty following a trial held at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court this month of outraging public decency.

The court heard how on July 12 his silver Volkswagen Golf attracted the attention of some residents who confronted him.

Prosecutor Richard Blackburn told the trial: “The defendant, whilst in the vehicle, is seen to be filming the children. He had a hoodie across his lap with his hand moving up and down.

“One witness sees flesh and the other sees his genitals. He was masturbating while filming the children. A witness removed his keys from the vehicle and his phone, police were called and he was arrested.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Footage of the angry confrontation was shared on social media which showed Beal, a carer, being called a ‘nonce’ and a ‘paedophile’ as he was dragged from the car parked on Riddings Road.

Beal claimed that his phone, stuck onto the windscreen with Blu Tack, was filming the children by accident and claimed that he was sitting in his car filling in paperwork as he waited for a colleague.

But Judge Fanning told Beal, who had been held in custody since the offence, that the evidence against him was “crystal clear.”

The court also heard that police found dozens of film clips on Beal’s mobile phone, also taken while he was parked in his car outside a school or private residence.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Judge Fanning told him: “You are a worry and at risk of progressing to more serious offences involving children. You obviously have a fascination with them.

“I could simply impose a custodial sentence that would see you released in a few days but the ongoing risk has to be addressed.

“A Sexual Harm Prevention Order is needed to prevent the risk of further serious harm towards children.”

The order has the following requirements unless directed otherwise by police:

Not to live with any child aged under 18 or have any unsupervised contact with a child.

A ban on possessing any device including mobile phones, laptops or tablets capable of accessing the internet.

A prohibition on possessing any device capable of making images.

A ban on possessing images of any child aged under 18 or taking them without consent of the child’s parent.

Beal must not loiter in the vicinity of any child and cannot be a member of any group or organisation involving him coming into contact with a child.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

Judge Fanning directed that Beal will have to comply with a two year community order including the Horizon sex offenders’ programme.

He told him: “You will have to modify your life somewhat to prevent further offending.”