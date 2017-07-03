Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A perverted pensioner has been jailed after one of the victims he abused in the 1970s did some detective work to help track him down.

Nathaniel Julien, 87, was today sentenced to a total of 17 years nine months in prison after a jury convicted him of sex offences against four complainants.

Leeds Crown Court heard that one of the three boys he molested in the 1970s had reported to the police in 2004 what had happened but because at that time he only knew his molester as Julien inquiries stalled.

Another boy indecently assaulted on one occasion by Julien in the 1980s independently told police of his abuse in 2007 but got no further.

However, in 2015 the first victim to contact police decided to do some research on his own. He took bus journeys from Halifax to Huddersfield to see if he could remember the route to his abuser’s home.

Peter Hampton, prosecuting, told the jury that the victim’s inquiries eventually led him to the property where his ordeal had happened only to find more than 30 years later it was derelict.

However, he was able to find out who had previously lived there and that got him Julien’s full name which he was able to pass on to the police.

The court heard in the 1970s Julien had offered to help that complainant’s family at a time when they were having problems by letting the youngster stay with him for weekends – and because he was viewed as a kindly figure it was agreed.

But once at the Julien’s home in Huddersfield the youngster had to share a bed with him where he was abused and raped.

Around the same time two other boys were also indecently assaulted by Julien at his home and made to touch him. He gave them gifts, Mr Hampton said “effectively grooming them.” They were scared and none spoke up at the time.

The fourth complainant, who was a teenager, was also touched sexually by Julien on a visit in the 1980s.

Julien, of Belmont Close, Huddersfield, who claimed the complainants were lying, was found guilty of 10 charges of indecent assault, two of indecency with a child, three serious sexual assaults and one attempted serious sex assault.

Jailing him Judge Neil Clark said they were serious offences which had an enormous psychological impact on the lives of those involved.

That was particularly demonstrated by the fact one of them had done his own “detective work” to track him down taking buses to find the property involved and eventually getting Julien’s full name.