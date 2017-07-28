Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has spoken of her sadness that an adventure centre named in her uncle’s memory might be sold.

Claire Brailsford has spoken out about the uncertain future of the centre named after her uncle Peter Brook who was a former teacher at Colne Valley High School.

Claire, who went to the school 25 years ago, said: “I visited the Peter Brook Centre with my family for most of my childhood and I also went with Colne Valley High.

“I have some fabulous memories of the cottage and I sincerely hope that one day I can return there.”

A true adventurer, Mr Brook, of Linthwaite , died during an avalanche while mountaineering in the Alps in 1973.

In 1974 a cottage in Snowdonia in Wales was bought with money Colne Valley High School pupils had fundraised and it was renamed in honour of the late teacher.

His form class was the first to visit it and hundreds more children went to the centre for residential trips over the next four decades.

But in recent years use of the Peter Brook Field Centre, which is run by trustees, declined and eventually it was closed on grounds of health and safety in 2016.

Following a meeting with two former teachers, a Colne Valley High School governor agreed to consult school staff in September about the centre’s future .

Claire said: “I know that the cottage has fallen into disrepair over the last 20 years but surely funds could be raised to restore this beautiful old building to its former glory to be enjoyed by generations to come.

“Other people are saying that it was from the raising of funds that the cottage was acquired, so shouldn’t it be kept going with the same philosophy in which it began?

“I personally would feel very sad to see it sold.”

Former staff and pupils, some of whom had originally funded the centre, have been campaigning for years to save it – possibly with more fundraising .

Around 40 people, including three local councillors, attended a meeting this week.

Paul Webley, who was head of rural studies at the school for 25 years, said: “There was a lot of enthusiasm and offers to work with the school towards repair and use – offers from health and safety inspectors, builders, architects, fundraisers and people who were prepared to run the cottage to save time and stress on staff.

“There is no shortage of people to help.”

