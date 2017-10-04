Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supermarkets Asda and Sainsbury’s have announced a further cut in petrol prices.

Both retailers will shave 2p a litre off the price of unleaded fuel from tomorrow (THURS) at their filling stations UK-wide.

In Huddersfield, Asda has a petrol station at its Bradford Road store while Sainsbury’s filling station is at its Shorehead supermarket.

The 2p price cut means unleaded at Asda will by 113.7p a litre (ppl). Diesel is unchanged at 116.7 a litre.

Asda was the first retailer to bring in a 2p cut last week, meaning a reduction of 2ppl of fuel. The result is its unleaded price has dropped by up to 4p a litre over the last week.

Prices for unleaded at filling stations across Huddersfield currently range from about 115.7p to 119.9p a litre for unleaded and 116.7p to 120.9p a litre for diesel.

Dave Tyrer, Asda’s head of petrol trading, said Asda was leading the way in reducing the price at the pumps.

He said: “We were the first supermarket to go with a 2p per litre cut last week and further decreases in the wholesale market on unleaded means we can bring the price cap down a further 2p per litre from 115.7 to 113.7p on unleaded.”

Izzy Hexter, Sainsbury’s fuel buying manager, said: “We always aim to provide our customers with fantastic prices and great quality across all of our products and services and we hope this petrol price drop will help put more back in their pockets.”