A petrol station could be knocked down... and then re-built.

A planning application has been submitted to raze the current Salendine Nook Filling Station on New Hey Road and build another in its place.

Plans show it would include a bigger shop with 15 car parking spaces. At the moment there are no designated car parking spaces.

But the petrol station would lose one filling pump and its car wash.

The plans, submitted to Kirklees Council by MRH Retail, reveal: “The proposal will involve the demolition of the existing forecourt shop/ sales building, jet wash facility and all associated plant, canopy and forecourt.

“The proposed changes to the layout include an extended forecourt shop/sales building facility located in the western extent of the site area; provision of 15 parking bays, including one disabled parking bay directly outside the sales building entrance, and removal of one pump island resulting in a three pump starter gate configuration.”

The floorspace of the shop will rise by 230sqm to 345sqm.

The developer says “The proposed development offers a more efficient site layout and creates a new modern appearance.”

They argue the range of goods sold is “hindered” by the size of the shop as it is now.