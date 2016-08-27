Don't let illness ruin your August bank holiday fun.

That’s the message from local health officials, who are reminding people that a number of local pharmacies will be open over the bank holiday.

Pharmacists can offer advice on common ailments such as coughs, colds, and aches and pains.

NHS North Kirklees and NHS Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) say most common ailments can be treated at home by keeping a well-stocked medicine cabinet.

When medical help is needed, but it is not an emergency, people can ring NHS 111 for advice and direction to the most appropriate service. NHS 111 is available 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year and is free to call from landlines and mobile phones.

When you call 111 you will be assessed, given advice and directed straight away to the local service that can help you best – that could be an out-of-hours doctor, walk-in centre, community nurse, emergency dentist or late opening chemist.

Health experts warn. “Don’t forget, people should only use A&E or dial 999 in critical or life-threatening situations. For example, Loss of consciousness, acute confused state and fits that are not stopping, persistent and severe chest pain, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding that cannot be stopped, severe allergic reactions, and severe burns or scalds.”

Bank Holiday Monday local pharmacy opening times

Huddersfield

Boots, 22 King Street. 01484 421756. 10.30am-16.30pm

Boots, Great Northern Retail Park. 01484 519734. 9am-6pm.

Huddersfield Health Focus Ltd, T/A Greenhead Pharmacy, Greenhead Road. 01484 427434. 11am-7pm.

Compoder Ltd T/A Lockwood Pharmacy, Lockwood Road, Lockwood. 01484 480567. 10am-6pm.

Sainsbury’s Supermarkets Ltd, T/A Sainsburys Pharmacy, Southgate. 01484 452595. 9am-7pm.

Tesco, Viaduct Street. 0345 677 9361. 9am-6pm.

Asda, Longhill Road, Brackenhall. 01484 477010. 8am-8pm.

Dewsbury

Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury. 01924 431510. 8am-8pm.

Sainsbury’s, Railway Street, Dewsbury. 01924 466549 8am-8pm.

Boots, Princess of Wales Precinct, Long Causeway, Dewsbury. 01924 455815. 10am-4pm

Batley and Birstall

Boots, Birstall Retail Park, Birstall. 01924 423675. 9am-6pm.

Batley Pharmacy, 157 Upper Commercial Street, Batley. 01924 442845. 10am-10pm.

Tesco, Bradford Road, Batley. 0345 677 9784. 9am-6pm.