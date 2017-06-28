Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents and teachers – if you like to book your holidays well in advance, now is the time do so.

Kirklees Council has this afternoon agreed the school term dates for 2018/19.

And for the first time in several years it has agreed to move autumn half term to be in line with other parts of West Yorkshire.

Kirklees normally sets the first half term break of the school year during the last full week of October.

But in 2018 it has agreed to push it back a week to be the same as Leeds, Wakefield, Barnsley and Calderdale.

Bradford is still intending to be a week earlier.

If you have children at school in neighbouring council areas you’ll be pleased to hear Kirklees has set its terms and holidays to be identical to Calderdale, Barnsley and Wakefield for the entire school year.

Apart from autumn half term, other differences with neighbouring areas are:

Bradford is launching its Christmas break on Wednesday, December 19, returning on Wednesday, January 2.

Leeds is hosting its Easter 2019 school holidays a full two weeks before all other areas.

Bradford is ending its school year on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Leeds is ending its school year on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Kirklees school calendar 2018/19:

Autumn Term

Begins: Monday, September 3, 2018 to Friday December 21, 2018.

Half Term: October 29 to November 2.

Christmas break: Monday, December 24 to January 4.

Spring Term

Begins: Monday, January 7, 2019 to Friday, April 12, 2019.

Half Term: February 18 to February 22.

Easter break: April 15 to April 26

Summer Term

Begins: Monday, April 29, 2019 to Monday, July 22, 2019 (pupils likely to be given this day off)

Half Term: May 27 to May 31