Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From raiding the pick ’n’ mix stands to getting Christmas shopping done under one roof – many of us have fond memories of the days before Woolworths bit the dust.

Readers have been sharing their memories of the Huddersfield store following news this week that the chain’s previous managing director is trying to bring it back to the high street.

Tony Page said he was in talks with current owners Shop Direct to see if they would consider selling the brand.

And it seems plenty of you would like to see it return after its Victoria Lane branch finally shut its doors in 2009.

Ailsa Brogan commented on Facebook revealing how security at the store helped her keep her son’s Christmas shopping under wraps.

She said: “I remember one Christmas when my eldest son was two and was very clingy so I had to take him with me Christmas shopping for his prezzies.

“My friend was wandering round with my son looking at toys, I shot off in a different direction filling a basket with things whilst the security guard who quickly realised what was going on was directing me away from them, warning me when they were coming near and by the end both me and the security guard were laughing hysterically with tears rolling down our faces when I had to shoot down one aisle with a Thomas the Tank Engine stuffed up my jumper.”

One reader added: “I’m not proud of this but I stole a vinyl record from Woolies in the late 70s and I’ve still got it. I loved going to buy things also so would love it to come back!”

Mark Sykes told how he missed buying a bag of pick ’n’ mix “to work through while you tried to find what you were looking for.”

Betty Mudd said she used to go to Woolworths in her lunch hour as a teenager to listen to records at the record counter, while Sue Bentley claimed she worked on the store’s cakes counter as a 15-year-old.

She said: “The cakes came in big slabs and we had to cut and weigh what people wanted.”

Carolynn White recounted an anecdote where she lost her son only to find him taking a nap.

She said: “I was getting him some sweets from the pick and mix [and] turned round and he had vanished.

“Shop assistants and police were searching then a lady said there is a little boy asleep under a clothes rail. [I] didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.”