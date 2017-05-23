The video will start in 8 Cancel

This is the moment a man was arrested by armed police as they investigate the terror attack which killed 22 people at Manchester Arena.

The man was swooped on near Morrisons in Chorlton just before midday.

His arrest came as Greater Manchester Police confirmed a 23-year-old man had been arrested in south Manchester.

Twitter users also reported that a controlled explosion had taken place in the Fallowfield area of the city while another tweeted that a street in Whalley Range, another district of South Manchester, had been cordoned off and that there was a heavy police presence.

It is not known if the incidents relate to yesterday's bombing which so-called Islamic State has now claimed it carried out.

The arrest came just hours after the horrific suicide bomb attack at the end of the Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

One of the victims was named this morning as Georgina Callander, 18, from Lancashire.

Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, spoke of its “enormous sadness” after hearing that the student died as a result of the blast at the Ariana Grande concert.

A spokesman said in a statement the young girl was on the second year of her health and social care course, and was a former student at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy.

“Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s family, friends, and all of those affected by this loss,” the college said.

“We are offering all available support possible at this tragic time, including counselling with our dedicated student support team.”

Following the news of her death, former Grange Hill actor Once Upon A Time actor Sean Maguire tweeted to say he had “just met” Georgina in April.

He said: “She was so young & sweet. She was killed last night Manchester. My love to her and all the families of the victims.”

