This is the horrific scene after a taxi was in a smash with two other cars.

The incident occurred at Mayman Lane just before 11pm on Tuesday when the taxi, a Toyota Auris and an Audi S3 collided.

Firefighters from Dewsbury along with the technical rescue team from Cleckheaton rescued the male driver from Oakwell Taxis who was trapped and he was taken in an ambulance to hospital.

He has since been discharged.

Eyewitness, Sid Nadat, said: “The passengers were ok and the driver fortunately alive although he had to be taken out the boot of the vehicle which is upside down.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “One man aged 24 has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. He remains in police custody.

A spokesman for Oakwell said: “Our driver who is in his mid-30s was discharged from hospital on Wednesday afternoon.”