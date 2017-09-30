Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These pictures show the shocking extent of damage caused to a woman’s car after it was hit in a crash with a police car.

The crash, on New Mill Road, Brockholes, happened on Thursday evening and the female driver was taken to hospital.

(Image: Joshua Baldwin)

Images taken at the scene show the damage caused to the side of the silver Astra from the impact from the BMW 4x4 police car. The two cars crashed at the junction with Smithy Place at around 9.30pm, with residents reporting the police car had struck the wall at the corner of the junction.

The woman’s injuries were not thought to be serious.

Brockholes resident Joshua Baldwin, who took the pictures, said: “I live just around the corner and saw the blue lights flashing.”

It’s understood the fire service also attended the scene of the crash.