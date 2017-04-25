Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two horse riders had a total ‘mare’ of an afternoon after their noble steeds took the plunge.

Horses George and Willow had to be rescued after braving the murky waters while on a ride along the Huddersfield Narrow Canal towpath off Marsden Lane in Marsden on Sunday.

Both creatures reportedly jumped sideways into the canal with their riders still on their backs.

Marsden Canal Trust and firefighters were both called at 5.20pm, and a special rescue crew from Cleckheaton attended to deal with the incident.

The canal had to be drained while a wooden ramp was put into the mud to get the horses to safety. Both were then checked over by a vet.

Animals and humans were believed to be unhurt.