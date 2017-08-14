Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A well-known rural restaurant, tearoom and wedding venue is being sold.

The Spiced Pear at Hepworth has been listed for sale with a price tag of £695,000.

Owners David and Maxine Walker are retiring and posted a message on Facebook that they wanted it to be a “celebration” and hope the picturesque Sheffield Road venue “will be purchased by someone else who cares, to run a business, create exciting new opportunities or alternatively become a unique home.”

Rob Dixon, manager of Wm Sykes & Son estate agents in Holmfirth, is tasked with selling it and he said: “David and Maxine want to retire, they've done a lot to improve the venue.

“They’ve run it as a tearoom and wedding and function venue. It also has a wedding licence so people can get married there.

“It’s in a beautiful setting and it has great potential.

“They operated it five days a week so there is the option for someone to come in and for it be a seven-day a week operation with later opening hours.

“They’re leaving behind a beautiful place and hope it will be sold to someone wanting to put their own stamp on it and take it forward.”

The original building dates back 200 years and appears to have once been three cottages before an extension was added. Once known as The Chase, in more recent years it was renovated and refurbished to a high standard to become The Spiced Pear.

The ground floor of the venue is all public – with two dining rooms which can be hired out, a kitchen, office, toilets and bar area, with extensive cellars beneath.

The upper floor is a private apartment which has three double bedrooms.

Outside there is over five acres of land, including a large car park, an outdoor seating area with picturesque views and an area of grass land.

The sales brochure markets The Spiced Pear as an “excellent opportunity to purchase this substantial unique detached property set in grounds of just over five acres, currently accommodating a restaurant, cocktail bar and boutique tearoom which is presented to a very high standard with superb recently renovated spacious living accommodation above.

“The property enjoys a beautiful rural setting, with a south facing aspect, stunning views and the convenience of easy access from its main road position.”

The Spiced Pear remains open Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm offering a tea room menu or kitchen menu with a weekly specials board. All vouchers and bookings will be honoured.