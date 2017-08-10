The video will start in 8 Cancel

An area of land has been sealed off today by police investigating a shooting incident in Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police officers have cordoned off a footpath which connects the Riddings Road/Chestnut Street area with Riddings Close in Deighton.

Two police cars were at the scene tonight along with officers guarding the path entrances.

Residents said officers had been conducting a search.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said a search of land was being undertaken in relation to a recent shooting.

“Officers are conducting a search near to Riddings Road in relation to a recent firearms discharge.”

The search follows several shootings in recent weeks which have taken place in Dalton, Deighton, Rawthorpe and Fixby. Several arrests have been made and two teenagers have appeared in court.