Planners have given unanimous permission for a 630-place new-build school in Crosland Moor.

Once built it will mean there will be almost 2,500 pupils attending a school on one Huddersfield road, Dryclough Road, as there are more than 1,000 pupils at nearby Oak Primary School and around 860 pupils at Moor End Academy.

The primary school, to be known as Beaumont Primary Academy, is already operating from temporary accommodation and was given the green light by Kirklees Council’s cabinet in October 2016.

A planning committee meeting at Huddersfield Town Hall heard there were residents’ concerns over noise and traffic congestion.

Clr Carole Pattison, a former councillor for the area, said she was aware of a lack of school places in the area.

She said: “I was constantly asked to help with appeals.”

And turning to the traffic problems she added: “There’s a drop-off for 86 cars. Many schools would die for that. And it will make an awful lot of difference. I think we have a very good travel plan here.”

Planning chairman Paul Kane added: “Every school we go to it is horrendous going home and going to school.”

Clr Bernard McGuin said: “We have to accept that we need to put schools somewhere and I think this is the right place for it.”