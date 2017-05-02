Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A government inspector is to decide whether permission is granted for a huge redevelopment of the sprawling Washpit Mill site near Holmfirth.

Kirklees planning committee members were told the decision as to whether a 23-bed hotel in the Grade II listed mill, 4 8 houses, 16 apartments and a restaurant and offices could go ahead had been taken out of their hands.

Sheffield-based Prospect Estates want to redevelop the former Westwood Yarns mill which, at its peak, provided employment for hundreds of workers.

The meeting at Huddersfield Town Hall heard the decision had been taken by the company on the grounds of “non-determination” – that is a decision had not been taken by Kirklees in the necessary time limit.

Despite this members were asked to give their opinions in the normal way as if they were deciding it. Celia Kilner, speaking on behalf of Neighbours of Washpit , said she had been a resident there for over 40 years. She said the development if approved would result in a “massive increase in traffic.”

Clr Ken Sims accused the developers of “arrogance” and said: “I’m amazed at the attitude of the applicant. It’s very rare that you get an application and residents are supportive of what they are trying to do.”

The application was refused and will now be considered by an inspector.