A station platform has received an artistic makeover that’s just the ticket.

Commuters arriving at platform two at Huddersfield Railway Station can now enjoy poetry, borrow a book, admire floral planters and feast their eyes on a decorated waiting shelter before catching their train.

The makeover was made possible with a £3,500 grant to the Penistone Line Partnership by TransPennine Express’ Community Rail Partnerships Growth Fund and the Designated Community Rail Development Fund.

Groups and volunteers played a key role in the project.

Members of Huddersfield Men’s Shed , a group of men who work on various projects to improve their health and wellbeing, used recycled materials to construct new planters filled with bright and colourful flowers.

The design of the planters was inspired by members of the New Beginnings Group, a project working with 16 to 19-year-olds not in education or work, and Kirklees Dementia Cafe, who worked together with local artist Beverley Addy.

The designs were also used to create a “Book Train” – a bookcase in the waiting shelter. Passengers are encouraged to donate books and also take books from there.

Eye-catching visuals for the shelter were created by members of the Men’s Shed working with community artist and University of Huddersfield student Sarah-Jane Wells. The shelter also features poetry inspired by rail journeys on the line between Huddersfield and Sheffield. The poetry was written by members of the Albert Poets in conjunction with Sarah.

The grant is one of the first to be provided through TPE’s £350,000 growth fund which aims to deliver improvements identified by community rail partnerships (CRPs) across the North and into Scotland. TPE has invited CRPs to submit projects for a new round of funding totalling £60,000.