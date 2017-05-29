The video will start in 8 Cancel

A playgym is hosting an event today to raise money for Cristiano Sousa's cancer treatment.

The Magical Forest in Marsh is running the event until 3pm and will donate £1 for every entry to Cristiano's fund.

Cristiano, nine, has a rare aggressive cancer called Embroyonal Rhabdomyosarcoma and his family is hoping to raise £200,000 to pay for treatment in America.

So far almost £40,000 has been raised thanks to the generosity of Examiner readers, who were touched by Cristiano's plight.

Click here to donate.

Karmjeet Kaur, from the playgym, said: "Cristiano was a regular visitor to The Magical Forest in Marsh living only a few doors down from the Playgym.

"We have seen him from being this healthy child, just a regular visitor to us to being a child we barely recognise.

"He has been through so much and was an active, happy child and we need to help him and his family so we can see his smile again.

"Some of he staff are donating their wages for today, many local residents have brought in items for stalls for the fundraiser and cakes have been baked to sell on the day.

"Our mascots Minnie and Mickey are also making complimentary appearances. The community spirit has just been amazing."

Click here for more information about the event.